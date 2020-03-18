Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Broadcasting Industry Detected in Shares of Hemisphere Media (HMTV, SALM, MEG, NXST, TGNA)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Hemisphere Media ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.58. Following is Salem Media Grou with a FCF per share of $0.72. Media General ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.76.

Nexstar Media-A follows with a FCF per share of $1.40, and Tegna Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.43.

