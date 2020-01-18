Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Advertising Industry Detected in Shares of Clear Channel-A (CCO, MDCA, IPG, NCMI, OMC)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Clear Channel-A ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.22. Following is Mdc Partners-A with a FCF per share of $1.49. Interpublic Grp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.86.

National Cinemed follows with a FCF per share of $1.95, and Omnicom Group rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $8.04.

