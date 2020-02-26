Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Reinsurance Industry Detected in Shares of Maiden Holdings (MHLD, TPRE, RGA, RE, RNR)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Maiden Holdings ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 0.68. Third Point Rein is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.77. Reinsurance Grou ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.83.

Everest Re Group follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.80, and Renaissancere rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.44.

