Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Nu Skin Enterp-A (NUS, EPC, COTY, HLF, USNA)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.00. Edgewell Persona is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.90. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.72.

Herbalife Ltd follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.37, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.30.

