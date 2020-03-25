Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Triple-S Mgmt-B (GTS, MGLN, CNC, CI, ANTM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.39. Following is Magellan Health with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.50. Centene Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.87.

Cigna Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.58, and Anthem Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.88.

