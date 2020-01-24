Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry Detected in Shares of Bgc Partners-A (BGCP, GCAP, COWN, VIRT, LAZ)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Bgc Partners-A ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.21. Gain Capital Hol is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.66. Cowen Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.85.

Virtu Financia-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.74, and Lazard Ltd-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A have risen 17.8%. We continue to monitor Lazard Ltd-Cl A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.