Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Insurance Brokers Industry Detected in Shares of Aon Plc (AON, MMC, AJG, BRO, EHTH)
Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Aon Plc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.22. Following is Marsh & Mclennan with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.87. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.07.
Brown & Brown follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 31.56, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 70.74.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Brown & Brown on October 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $37.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Brown & Brown have risen 11.1%. We continue to monitor Brown & Brown for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest forward p/e ratio aon plc marsh & mclennan arthur j gallagh brown & brown ehealth inc