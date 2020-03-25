Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Insurance Brokers Industry Detected in Shares of Aon Plc (AON, MMC, AJG, BRO, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Aon Plc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.10. Following is Marsh & Mclennan with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.53. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.13.

Brown & Brown follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.41, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 86.12.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aon Plc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $224.82. Since that call, shares of Aon Plc have fallen 35.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.