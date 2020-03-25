Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Insurance Brokers Industry Detected in Shares of Aon Plc (AON, MMC, AJG, BRO, EHTH)
Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Aon Plc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.10. Following is Marsh & Mclennan with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.53. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.13.
Brown & Brown follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.41, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 86.12.
