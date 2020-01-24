Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of General Electric (GE, MMM, RAVN, HON, CSL)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
General Electric ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.17. Following is 3M Co with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.73. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.27.
Honeywell Intl follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.54, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.85.
