Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of General Electric (GE, MMM, RAVN, HON, CSL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

General Electric ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.17. Following is 3M Co with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.73. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.27.

Honeywell Intl follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.54, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.85.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of General Electric on October 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.04. Since that recommendation, shares of General Electric have risen 13.2%. We continue to monitor General Electric for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.