Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of General Electric (GE, MMM, RAVN, HON, CSL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

General Electric ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.74. 3M Co is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.07. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.66.

Honeywell Intl follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.19, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.78.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Electric and will alert subscribers who have GE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.