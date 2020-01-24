Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Kirkland'S Inc (KIRK, BBBY, HVT, AAN, WSM)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Kirkland'S Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.14. Bed Bath &Beyond is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.12. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.67.
Aaron'S Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.53, and Williams-Sonoma rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.46.
