Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry Detected in Shares of Bassett Furn (BSET, HOFT, MHK, ETH, LEG)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Bassett Furn ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.62. Hooker Furniture is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.81. Mohawk Inds ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.28.

Ethan Allen follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.83, and Leggett & Platt rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.53.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bassett Furn on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.64. Since that call, shares of Bassett Furn have fallen 61.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.