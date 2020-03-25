Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry Detected in Shares of Bassett Furn (BSET, HOFT, MHK, ETH, LEG)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Bassett Furn ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.62. Hooker Furniture is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.81. Mohawk Inds ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.28.
Ethan Allen follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.83, and Leggett & Platt rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.53.
