Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Gold Industry Detected in Shares of Tahoe Resources (TAHO, GORO, CDE, NEM, MUX)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Tahoe Resources ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.77. Following is Gold Resource Corporation with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.72. Coeur Mining Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.83.

Newmont Mining follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.75, and McEwen Mining Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 46.15.

