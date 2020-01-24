MySmarTrend
Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Steven Madden (SHOO, SKX, DECK, NKE, CROX)

Written on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 2:22am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Steven Madden ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.06. Skechers Usa-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.21. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.26.

Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 38.40, and Crocs Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 59.76.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crocs Inc on July 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Crocs Inc have risen 89.9%. We continue to monitor Crocs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

