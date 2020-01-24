Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Steven Madden (SHOO, SKX, DECK, NKE, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Steven Madden ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.06. Skechers Usa-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.21. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.26.
Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 38.40, and Crocs Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 59.76.
