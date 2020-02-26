Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry Detected in Shares of Coherent Inc (COHR, ESIO, DAKT, MTSC, VPG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Coherent Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.28. Following is Electro Sci Inds with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.34. Daktronics Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.70.

Mts Systems Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.94, and Vishay Preci rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.70.

