Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Belden Inc (BDC, VSH, BELFB, GLW, LFUS)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Belden Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.42. Following is Vishay Intertech with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.51. Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.57.
Corning Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.09, and Littelfuse Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.21.
