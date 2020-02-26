Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Electric Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Pg&E Corp (PCG, SPKE, PPL, EIX, GXP)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Pg&E Corp ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.32. Following is Spark Energy-A with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.00. Ppl Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.15.

Edison Intl follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.62, and Great Plains Ene rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.02.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Great Plains Ene and will alert subscribers who have GXP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.