Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Kar Auction Serv (KAR, MATW, MINI, HCSG, MGRC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Kar Auction Serv ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.26. Matthews Intl-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.26. Mobile Mini ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.16.

Healthcare Servs follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.41, and Mcgrath Rentcorp rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.21.

