Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Kar Auction Serv (KAR, MATW, MINI, HCSG, MGRC)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Kar Auction Serv ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.26. Matthews Intl-A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.26. Mobile Mini ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.16.
Healthcare Servs follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.41, and Mcgrath Rentcorp rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.21.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kar Auction Serv on June 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.26. Since that call, shares of Kar Auction Serv have fallen 57.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest forward p/e ratio kar auction serv matthews intl-a mobile mini healthcare servs mcgrath rentcorp