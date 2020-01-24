Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Department Stores Industry Detected in Shares of J.C. Penney Co (JCP, M, KSS, JWN, DDS)
Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.42. Macy'S Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.27. Kohls Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.35.
Nordstrom Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.54, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.47.
