Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry Detected in Shares of Moneygram Intern (MGI, TVPT, NSR, WU, SABR)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Moneygram Intern ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.20. Travelport World is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.99. Neustar Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.06.

Western Union follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.35, and Sabre Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.91.

