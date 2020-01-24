Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry Detected in Shares of Quad Graphics In (QUAD, RRD, INWK, DLX, LABL)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Quad Graphics In ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.79. Following is Rr Donnelley & S with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.20. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.39.
Deluxe Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.21, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.44.
