Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry Detected in Shares of Quad Graphics In (QUAD, RRD, INWK, DLX, LABL)

Written on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 2:21am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Quad Graphics In ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.79. Following is Rr Donnelley & S with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.20. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.39.

Deluxe Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.21, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.44.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Innerworkings In on August 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Innerworkings In have risen 11.6%. We continue to monitor Innerworkings In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

