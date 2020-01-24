Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Building Products Industry Detected in Shares of Usg Corp (USG, NCS, APOG, OC, PATK)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Usg Corp ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.83. Nci Building Sys is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.44. Apogee Enterpr ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.62.

Owens Corning follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.22, and Patrick Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.83.

