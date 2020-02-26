Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Broadcasting Industry Detected in Shares of Entercom Comm-A (ETM, AMCX, EVC, DISCK, DISCA)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Entercom Comm-A ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.10. Following is Amc Networks-A with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.86. Entravision Co-A ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.39.
Discovery Comm-C follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.46, and Discovery Comm-A rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.82.
