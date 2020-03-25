Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Varonis Systems (VRNS, FEYE, ATEN, NOW, PFPT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Varonis Systems ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.1%. Following is Fireeye Inc with a forward earnings yield of 0.2%. A10 Networks Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.5%.

Servicenow Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 0.8%, and Proofpoint Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 1.0%.

