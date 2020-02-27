Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Ecolab Inc (ECL, BCPC, KWR, SHW, RPM)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ecolab Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.8%. Following is Balchem Corp with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%. Quaker Chemical ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.2%.

Sherwin-Williams follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%, and Rpm Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%.

