Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Restaurants Industry Detected in Shares of Habit Restaura-A (HABT, NDLS, SHAK, WING, CMG)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Habit Restaura-A ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.2%. Following is Noodles & Co with a forward earnings yield of 0.3%. Shake Shack In-A ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.8%.

Wingstop Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 0.9%, and Chipotle Mexican rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 1.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Habit Restaura-A on October 31st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Habit Restaura-A have risen 38.2%. We continue to monitor Habit Restaura-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.