Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Hff Inc-A (HF, MMI, RMAX, JLL, ASPS)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Hff Inc-A ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%. Marcus & Millich is next with a forward earnings yield of 7.5%. Re/Max Holdings ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 10.9%.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a forward earnings yield of 11.7%, and Altisource Port rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 24.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Jones Lang Lasal on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $163.21. Since that call, shares of Jones Lang Lasal have fallen 50.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.