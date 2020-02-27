Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Pacira Pharmaceu (PCRX, AMPH, ZTS, CTLT, LLY)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Pacira Pharmaceu ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.5%. Amphastar Pharma is next with a forward earnings yield of 2.2%. Zoetis Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.2%.

Catalent Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.1%, and Eli Lilly & Co rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%.

