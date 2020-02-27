Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Msa Safety Inc (MSA, SCS, MLHR, ESND, ACU)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Msa Safety Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%. Steelcase Inc-A is next with a forward earnings yield of 5.6%. Herman Miller ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%.

Essendant Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%, and Acme United Corp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Herman Miller on December 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.73. Since that call, shares of Herman Miller have fallen 14.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.