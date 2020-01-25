Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Multi-line Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Horace Mann Educ (HMN, KMPR, AIZ, L, AFG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Horace Mann Educ ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.0%. Following is Kemper Corp with a forward earnings yield of 5.3%. Assurant Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 6.0%.

Loews Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.7%, and Amer Finl Group rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 7.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amer Finl Group on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $104.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Amer Finl Group have risen 5.0%. We continue to monitor Amer Finl Group for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.