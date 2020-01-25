Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry Detected in Shares of Pfsweb Inc (PFSW, EPAM, IT, MANT, BAH)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Pfsweb Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.4%. Epam Systems Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 1.8%. Gartner Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.3%.

Mantech Intl-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.5%, and Booz Allen Hamil rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 2.5%.

