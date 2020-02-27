Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Rh (RH, WSM, AAN, HVT, BBBY)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Rh ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.8%. Following is Williams-Sonoma with a forward earnings yield of 6.3%. Aaron'S Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.8%.

Haverty Furnitur follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.3%, and Bed Bath &Beyond rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 20.7%.

