Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Healthcare Tru-A (HTA, HR, DOC, HCP, VTR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Healthcare Tru-A ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.0%. Healthcare Rlty is next with a forward earnings yield of 1.0%. Physicians Realt ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.5%.

Hcp Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 1.8%, and Ventas Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 2.3%.

