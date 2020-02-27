Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the General Merchandise Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Ollie'S Bargain (OLLI, DG, TGT, DLTR, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%. Dollar General C is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%. Target Corp ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.8%.

Dollar Tree Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.4%, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 19.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ollie'S Bargain and will alert subscribers who have OLLI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.