Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Food Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Casey'S General (CASY, NGVC, SFS, KR, SFM)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Casey'S General ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.9%. Following is Natural Grocers with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%. Smart & Final St ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%.

Kroger Co follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%, and Sprouts Farmers rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 7.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Casey'S General on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $164.32. Since that call, shares of Casey'S General have fallen 25.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.