Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry Detected in Shares of Marketaxess (MKTX, TRI, MSCI, FDS, MCO)
Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.
Marketaxess ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.4%. Following is Thomson Reuters with a forward earnings yield of 1.6%. Msci Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.0%.
Factset Research follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%.
