Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry Detected in Shares of Faro Tech (FARO, MLAB, CGNX, BMI, KEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Faro Tech ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.6%. Mesa Labs is next with a forward earnings yield of 1.9%. Cognex Corp ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.1%.

Badger Meter Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.2%, and Keysight Tec rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 2.7%.

