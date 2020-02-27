Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of Chegg Inc (CHGG, BFAM, STRA, ABCD, LRN)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Chegg Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.1%. Bright Horizons is next with a forward earnings yield of 1.9%. Strayer Educatio ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.5%.

Cambium Learning follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.7%, and K12 Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%.

