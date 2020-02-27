Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Diversified Support Services Industry Detected in Shares of Copart Inc (CPRT, CTAS, UNF, MGRC, MINI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Copart Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.0%. Cintas Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 2.0%. Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%.

Mcgrath Rentcorp follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%, and Mobile Mini rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%.

