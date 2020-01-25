Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry Detected in Shares of Mastercard Inc-A (MA, PYPL, V, JKHY, ADP)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Mastercard Inc-A ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.0%. Paypal Holdings is next with a forward earnings yield of 2.0%. Visa Inc-Class A ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.2%.

Jack Henry follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.3%, and Automatic Data rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 2.4%.

