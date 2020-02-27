Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Broadcasting Industry Detected in Shares of Hemisphere Media (HMTV, MEG, SSP, TSQ, TRCO)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Hemisphere Media ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.2%. Media General is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%. Ew Scripps-A ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%.

Townsquare Med-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.3%, and Tribune Media -A rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 6.3%.

