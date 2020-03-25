Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Biotechnology Industry Detected in Shares of Ionis Pharmaceut (IONS, AGTC, GHDX, BMRN, RGEN)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceut ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.0%. Applied Genetic is next with a forward earnings yield of 0.5%. Genomic Health I ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.6%.

Biomarin Pharmac follows with a forward earnings yield of 0.6%, and Repligen Corp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Applied Genetic on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.34. Since that call, shares of Applied Genetic have fallen 50.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.