Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Automotive Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Monro Muffler (MNRO, CRMT, ORLY, MUSA, AZO)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Monro Muffler ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.8%. Following is America'S Car-Ma with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%. O'Reilly Automot ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%.

Murphy Usa Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%, and Autozone Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%.

