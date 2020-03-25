Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Superior Inds (SUP, FOXF, THRM, SMP, DORM)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Superior Inds ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.5%. Fox Factory Hold is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%. Gentherm Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%.

Standard Motor follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.3%, and Dorman Products rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 7.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Superior Inds on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.77. Since that call, shares of Superior Inds have fallen 54.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.