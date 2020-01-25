Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Lindsay Corp (LNN, TTC, AGCO, DE, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Lindsay Corp ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.1%. Following is Toro Co with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%. Agco Corp ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.2%.

Deere & Co follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.6%, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 15.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Titan Intl Inc on September 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Titan Intl Inc have risen 11.7%. We continue to monitor Titan Intl Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.