Lowest EPS Growth in the Water Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Artesian Res-A (ARTNA, YORW, WTR, AWR, AWK)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Artesian Res-A ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 285.7%. Following is York Water Co with a EPS growth of 909.1%. Aqua America Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 2,402.0%.

Amer States Wate follows with a EPS growth of 3,786.4%, and American Water W rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,985.0%.

