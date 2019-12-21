Lowest EPS Growth in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Pam Transport (PTSI, LSTR, MRTN, JBHT, ODFL)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Pam Transport ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 806.5%. Following is Landstar System with a EPS growth of 1,171.4%. Marten Transport ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,756.8%.

Hunt (Jb) Trans follows with a EPS growth of 1,877.5%, and Old Dominion Frt rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,611.4%.

