Lowest EPS Growth in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Mgic Invt Corp (MTG, ESNT, NYCB, DCOM, PFS)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Mgic Invt Corp ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 27.4%. Following is Essent Group Ltd with a EPS growth of 111.6%. Ny Comm Bancorp ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 131.6%.

Dime Comm Bncshs follows with a EPS growth of 289.0%, and Provident Financ rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 296.1%.

