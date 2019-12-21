Lowest EPS Growth in the Steel Industry Detected in Shares of Schnitzer Steel (SCHN, CRS, RYI, ZEUS, RS)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Schnitzer Steel ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 828.7%. Carpenter Tech is next with a EPS growth of 2,936.4%. Ryerson Holding ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 3,200.0%.
Olympic Steel follows with a EPS growth of 3,235.3%, and Reliance Steel rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,283.5%.
