Lowest EPS Growth in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Celanese Corp-A (CE, NEU, IFF, ALB, BCPC)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Celanese Corp-A ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 25.2%. Following is Newmarket Corp with a EPS growth of 71.4%. Intl Flvr & Frag ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 263.0%.

Albemarle Corp follows with a EPS growth of 357.7%, and Balchem Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 685.6%.

